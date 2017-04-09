Cong. MLA accused of neglecting city development

Former Vijayapura city MLA and BJP leader Appu Pattanshetty has accused Makbul Bagwan, Congress MLA, of neglecting the development of the city.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, he said that Mr. Bagwan has not only failed to get funds for the city’s development, but has also kept himself away from the people who voted him to power.

“The less said the better about the local MLA who has forgotten why people voted him to power. Whatever funds are now available with the city corporation for development was given by the previous BJP government,” he alleged.

The city MLA has not ensured release of any special funds for Vijayapura where many important projects such as the master plan and UGD were still pending.

Stating that a majority of the wards in the city were receiving water only once in 10 days, he accused the MLA of failing to ensure adequate supply for the people here.

Regretting that many youths were addicted to gambling and betting after the IPL started, Mr. Pattanshetty accused the police of not curbing the menace.

He termed baseless the allegations made by former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal that Mr. Pattanshetty had illegally allowed gomala land to be converted into wakf land when he was the MLA.

Demanding that Mr. Yatnal produce documents to prove his claims, he said he was ready for an inquiry.