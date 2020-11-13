Cong. joins protest against delay in road-widening project

The former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj leading a protest by Congress activists against delay in completing the work between Parkala and Manipal in Udupi on Thursday.

MANGALURU

13 November 2020 01:13 IST

BJP says Congress-led Udupi CMC decision to withdraw an earlier order of the municipal council stopped the land acquisition process

Congress activists joined local residents to protest against the delay in completing the road widening work of the National Highway stretch between Parkala and Manipal, near Udupi, on Thursday.

The protesters raised slogans against the State and the Union governments and marched from Parkala to the Gandhi Maidan where a public meeting was held.

Addressing the protesters, the former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj said that there has been a delay by the State government in issuing 3A notification for acquisition of land for widening the stretch of the national highway between Malpe and Tirthahalli. Blaming Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat and the district administration for the delay, Mr. Madhwaraj said that the MLA was falsely giving COVID-19 as the reason for the delay.

Advertising

Advertising

Vikas Hegde, former president of the Kundapur Development Authority, said that Mr. Bhat and Member of Parliament Shobha Karandlaje have failed to work for the people. The two got elected by giving false promises to the people, he said. The Bharatiya Janata Party is not ready to resolve the issue concerning the Parkala-Manipal road and wants to keep it pending, he said.

Udupi District Congress president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor also spoke.

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, Mr. Bhat said in a release that it was because of the efforts of Ms. Karadlaje that ₹ 99.86 crore was sanctioned for widening the road between Kadiyali to Parkala. The work began in December 2018.

Mr. Bhat said that this road passes through Parkala Market where there has been an issue of acquisition of land. During the last stage of the acquisition process, the COVID-19 situation started. This brought the process to a halt and thus, it affected the road widening work.

The MLA said that he had had a meeting with National Highway Authority of India officials in Bengaluru where the officials stated that the land acquisition process will be completed by January 2021. Adequate compensation will be paid to all land losers. The road work will commence after the payment of compensation and it is likely to be completed by May 2021.

Questioning the protest by Congress workers, Mr. Bhat said that the Congress declared the stretch as a national highway without looking at the feasibility of it. It was the Union government that sanctioned ₹ 99.86 crore for widening the stretch between Kadiyali to Parkala and ₹ 91 crore for widening the road between Aadi Udupi and Malpe. The Congress-controlled Udupi City Municipal Council withdrew the order of the earlier BJP-controlled council to set apart ₹ 3 crore for land acquisition and this stopped the land acquisition process, he said.