‘Cong. did not instigate violence’

The former Minister B. Ramanath Rai said here on Sunday that Ministers are blaming the Congress for the violence here only to hide the failure of the government in handling it.

Addressing presspersons, he said that the violence was the result of the government’s failure. The Congress did not instigate violence, he said.

Mr. Rai said that the imposition of prohibitory orders led to the protests. If the government had allowed the group to hold protests, probably there would have been no violence.

Mr. Rai said that the prohibitory orders were imposed only to ensure that there were no protests. “The death of two in the violence is government-sponsored killing,” he said.

If the Ministers believed that the Congress instigated the violence, then the government should order a judicial probe. Then, the truth would come out, he said.

He said that not only the Congress but many of the allies of the NDA government were opposing the National Register of Citizens. Only the BJP is in favour of it.

Criticising the government for denying entry to the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the city, Mr. Rai said that it was a curb on his democratic rights. The Leader of the Opposition had the right to console the families of those who died in the police firing on Thursday.

Mr. Rai said that like some leaders from communal parties, none of the Congress leaders has a record of being accused in communal violence and communally-related murders in Dakshina Kannada. “Let them point out at any such accused from the Congress against whom cases have been registered,” he said. Some leaders from communal parties were accused in attacks on pubs and churches, he added.