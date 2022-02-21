Confusion over hijab continues in Belagavi colleges

Some colleges that remained closed reopened on Monday, but the confusion over hijab remained. In most colleges, hijab-wearing girls were not allowed to attend classes or write examinations.

Students who came to the college wearing burkha or hijab were asked to stand outside the gates. They were asked to leave, when they refused to take out their headscarves.

This was the situation in most colleges in Belagavi. JSS College in Gokak and Mahatma Gandhi College in Nandagad that had witnessed protests over the dress in the last few days, refused to allow girls in headscarves to attend classes or internal examinations.

Some of them joined a group that marched to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in protest against the practice. They complained that they have been wearing the head dress since childhood and could not be forced to remove it overnight. They submitted a memorandum to the Government seeking permission to wear their headscarves. Some degree colleges are also asking students to remove their headscarves, despite an assurance from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that the order is not applicable to degree colleges, the memorandum said.

However, in other colleges , including R.L. Science College, examinations were conducted without confusion. “For over two years, we have followed a practice where girls are allowed to wear burkha or hijab till the college, but they will attend classes in the prescribed uniform. That is why, we have not had any problem since the Education Department’s order was issued,” college principal V.C. Kamagol said.