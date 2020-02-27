Conference on media and climate action at Alva’s from tomorrow

MANGALURU

27 February 2020 00:43 IST

The event, Alva’s Media Buzz-2020,will be held at Moodbidri

A two-day conference on “Media and climate action in realising sustainable development goals” will begin at Alva’s College in Moodbidri on Friday.

Organised by the Department of Undergraduate and Postgraduate Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication in the college, the event titled, the Alva’s Media Buzz-2020 will be inaugurated by Director-General of Income Tax (Investigation), Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Narottam Mishra.

Director of Earth Observation Applications and Disaster Management Program, ISRO, Bengaluru, P.G. Diwakar, will deliver the keynote address.

President and Executive Director, UPCL Adani Group, Kishore Alva, will be the chief guest. Information Officer, Dakshina Kannada, Khader Shah, will be guest of honour. Trustee, Alva’s Education Foundation, Vivek Alva, will preside over it.

There will be a panel discussion on community challenges in climate action after the inaugural session. The panellists will be Selvamani R., Chief Executive Officer, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat, Shivakumar Magada, Professor, College of Fisheries, Mangaluru, Mohith M. Rao, journalist, and Ashwath Hegde, founder, EnviGreen Biotech India Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, among others.

D.S. Poornananda, Professor of Journalism, Kuvempu University, Shivamogga, will moderate the panel. It will be followed by a technical session (paper presentation) in the afternoon.

A documentary, “SUMANA: Tsunami’s Daughter”, will be released by Lal Goel, Chairman, Organ Donation India Foundation, on Saturday. Vice-Chancellor, Mangalore University, P. S. Yadapadithaya, Ms. Sumana and her parents from Chennai, and Fr. George Kannanthanam, Founder-Director, The Project Vision, Bengaluru, will be present.

The session will be presided over by Trustee, Alva’s Education Foundation, Vinay Alva.

Popular documentaries, “Wild Karnataka”, directed by Amoghavarsha J.S. and Kalyan Varma, and “Life of Butterflies”, directed by Sammilan Shetty, will be screened.

This will be followed by an interaction with the respective teams on Saturday.

Jayaprakash Shetty, Editor, Current Affairs, Suvarna News 24 x 7, Ashajyothi Rai, Chairperson, Aasare Charitable Trust, Mangaluru, K. Sripathi Bhat, Dhanalakshmi Cashew Industries, Moodbidri, Srinivas Nayak Indaje, president, Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists, Vivek Alva, Trustee, Alva’s Education Foundation, will participate in the valedictory session on Saturday at 3.30 p.m.

The Hindu is the media partner for the event.