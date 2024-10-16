Conference on distributed computing, robotics

St. Joseph Engineering College (SJEC) and IEEE Mangaluru sub-section will jointly organise a two-day conference on ‘Distributed Computing, VLSI, Electrical Circuit and Robotics’ on the college campus in Mangaluru on Friday and Saturday.

Speaking to presspersons here on Wednesday, Head of SJEC Department of Computer Science and Engineering Sridevi Saralaya said Director of Texas Instruments Technical Talent Development C.P. Ravi Kumar will deliver the keynote address. He will speak on ‘Discovery of technology – past, present and future’.

Ms. Sarala said Professor of California State University S.K. Ramesh will speak on ‘Engineering the future: sustainable development’. S.D. Madhu Kumar from National Institute of Technology, Calicut, will speak on ‘Cyber security, cyber forensics, and DPDP Act – strengthening of Date Protection in the Digital Age. Anindya Saha, Vice President of Wireless at Tejas Networks will speak on ‘Journey from prototype to standardisation’.

A total of 79 papers will be presented on topics like Distributed Computing, VLSI, Communication, Electrical Circuits, Robotics and Healthcare. There will be panel discussion on the ‘Role of patents and standards in driving innovation’, which will feature experts from industry and academia, she said.

SJEC Principal Rio D’Souza also spoke.

