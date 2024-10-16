GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Conference on distributed computing, robotics

Published - October 16, 2024 08:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
St. Joseph Engineering College in Mangaluru will host a two-day conference on ‘Distributed Computing, VLSI, Electrical Circuits and Robotics’ on October 18 and 19.

St. Joseph Engineering College in Mangaluru will host a two-day conference on ‘Distributed Computing, VLSI, Electrical Circuits and Robotics’ on October 18 and 19. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

St. Joseph Engineering College (SJEC) and IEEE Mangaluru sub-section will jointly organise a two-day conference on ‘Distributed Computing, VLSI, Electrical Circuit and Robotics’ on the college campus in Mangaluru on Friday and Saturday.

Speaking to presspersons here on Wednesday, Head of SJEC Department of Computer Science and Engineering Sridevi Saralaya said Director of Texas Instruments Technical Talent Development C.P. Ravi Kumar will deliver the keynote address. He will speak on ‘Discovery of technology – past, present and future’.

Ms. Sarala said Professor of California State University S.K. Ramesh will speak on ‘Engineering the future: sustainable development’. S.D. Madhu Kumar from National Institute of Technology, Calicut, will speak on ‘Cyber security, cyber forensics, and DPDP Act – strengthening of Date Protection in the Digital Age. Anindya Saha, Vice President of Wireless at Tejas Networks will speak on ‘Journey from prototype to standardisation’.

A total of 79 papers will be presented on topics like Distributed Computing, VLSI, Communication, Electrical Circuits, Robotics and Healthcare. There will be panel discussion on the ‘Role of patents and standards in driving innovation’, which will feature experts from industry and academia, she said.

SJEC Principal Rio D’Souza also spoke.

Published - October 16, 2024 08:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / robotics / computing and information technology / IT/computer sciences / universities and colleges / engineering colleges / technology (general) / Sustainability / development / cyber crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.