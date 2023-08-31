Conductor dies after being thrown out of moving bus

August 31, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - MANGALURU

A 23 year-old private city bus conductor died of injuries after he was thrown out of a moving bus on Tuesday at Nanthoor junction in the city.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Eraiah, a native of Bagalkot district and presently residing at Tadambail near Surathkal. He was working on a private bus named Arasu/ Rajalaxmi plying on Route No.15 J, between Surathkal and Mangaladevi.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when driver Shivanand M. Patil took a sharp right turn at the junction from Nanthoor towards Shivabagh-Kadri. The conductor, who had reportedly helped clear the traffic jam by getting down the bus, jumped into the vehicle as the driver began moving.

As he was standing on the front footboard, the victim lost balance when the driver took the right turn and was thrown out on to the road. The traffic police and members of the public shifted him to a hospital in an autorickshaw. He succumbed to injuries late in the evening.

The Traffic East police have registered a case and are investigating.

Responding to the incident, City Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain on Wednesday directed all private bus operators, city, service as well as express, to install doors and keep them shut when buses are on the move.

Footboard travel by passengers as well as the conductor is strictly prohibited, he said. Bus operators should focus on the safety of passengers instead of focusing on maintaining the timing, he added.

