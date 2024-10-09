Conduct periodical surprise raids on Malpe fishing harbour to prevent engaging children in work, DC tells officials

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari on Wednesday asked officials concerned to conduct periodical surprise raids on Malpe fishing harbour to prevent children being engaging in work, particularly collecting fish.

Chairing the district task force committee meeting of the district child labour panning association at Udupi, Ms. Vidyakumari said there were many complaints of children aged below 14 engaging in fish collection activities at the Malpe harbour. Though raids were conducted earlier, the practice could not be completely curtailed, she regretted.

Children collect fish during the auction process in the morning hours at the harbour. Officials therefore should conduct periodical and surprise raids to prevent child labour, she said. The menace of child labour could be eradicated, she said.

Ms. Vidyakumari said child labour snatches childhood, the capacity and esteem of children besides affecting their physical and mental growth. Children should be educated and plan their future. Officials and civil society should concentrate on school dropouts as they engage in child labour, she said.

Besides creating awareness among parents about child labour, one should ensure children below 14 years are not deprived of formal education. Priority should be given to their health and education. Officials should also ensure those employing or engaging child labour in violation of law are booked and punished as per law. Local bodies should cancel the trade licence of such establishments, she said.

Ms. Vidyakumari also noted that some children go to workplaces of parents along with them and spend time throughout the day without attending schools. In the last one year, 111 children are found to be out of schools, she said.