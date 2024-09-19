Conduct more open houses in schools to spread awareness about child abuse: Child rights protection forum member

Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member K.T. Thippeswamy suggested to the Udupi district administration to form education task forces at all gram panchayats and conduct open houses in schools at regular intervals.

By conducting open houses frequently, increased awareness could be created among children about child abuse thereby preventing incidents under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Mr. Thippeswamy said, chairing the Udupi district level child protection committee meeting at the district office complex, Rajatadri, in Manipal on Wednesday. The administration should also maintain a separate register for cases related to children, he said.

Meanwhile, officials should be proactive in effectively implementing laws enacted for protection of child rights by having coordination between different departments. They should also work towards improving the lifestyle of children. Officials should also create awareness among children about the laws introduced by governments for their welfare thereby ensuring children’s overall development, the member said.

Mr. Thippeswamy asked the administration to collect details of vehicle drivers and conductors of school vehicles operating for government as well as private schools to ensure safety of children. Child protection measures should compulsorily be implemented in all educational institutions and hostels in the district, he said. Expressing concern over minor girls being sexually abused and impregnated, Mr. Thippeswamy asked the health and women and child development department to work jointly to address the issue.

He said the administration should ensure children who attend schools beyond 5 km from their residence get ₹600 a month being provided by the government. Gram panchayats are authorised to spend 2% of their grants to buy sports equipment, he said adding it sould be utilised properly. Grama Sabhas of women and children should be separately organised at panchayat levels. Sports equipment should also be provided in government-run hostels, Mr. Thippeswamy said.

Stating that of the 1,522 anganwadis in the district, 1,051 were functional in their own buildings, 31 in rented premises and the remaining in school buildings, Mr. Thippeswamy asked the administration to identify government lands to provide their own buildings to anganwadis.

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari, senior civil judge and member-secretary of district legal services authority M. Purushottama, additional DC G.S. Mamatha Devi, child protection officer Nagarathna Nayak and others were present.