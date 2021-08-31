Conduct 15,000 swab tests daily, Angara tells officials

MANGALURU

31 August 2021 00:50 IST

Asking Health Department staff to increase the number swab tests to 15,000 daily, Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister S. Angara said on Monday that the staff should work in tandem with elected representatives, ASHAs, anganwadi workers and volunteers to ensure that those in home quarantine strictly complied with quarantine norms.

Reviewing the COVID-19 situation in Dakshina Kannada, Mr. Angara said that the COVID-19 test positivity rate is decreasing and this needs to be sustained by increasing the number of tests. All primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients in rural and urban areas should be identified and those found positive should be sent to COVID care centres for treatment.

The Minister said that officials should check with COVID-19 patients about Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka health cards and help them get necessary assistance from the government.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that the average test positivity rate of the district was at 2.27% and as many as 77,888 swabs were tested in the period between August 23 and 29. Increasing the tests and strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour by people will help in effectively preventing the spread of the virus. Vaccine supplied to government health facilities each day should be used the same day, he added.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mayor Premanand Shetty, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Kishor Kumar, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar participated in the meeting.