Condolences pour in

Oscar Fernandes (right) and his friend M. Veerappa Moily in Yakshagana attire.

MANGALURU

14 September 2021 01:05 IST

The former Union Minister and Oscar Fernandes’s close friend M. Veerappa Moily, Mangaluru Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha and Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt were among the many dignitaries who condoled the death of senior Congress leader.

Mr. Moily said that Mr. Fernandes rose from the grassroots of the party and made a name for himself at the national level. A committed party worker, Mr. Fernandes contributed immensely to the growth of the party in South India. He nurtured many leaders of today.

Most Rev. Saldanha recalled the contribution of Mr. Fernandes to the development of the coastal region and said that he helped people without looking at their caste, creed and colour. “We miss Oscar Fernandes, a good soul of our community who served the country representing the Mangalorean community,” said Most Rev. Saldanha. “The Catholic community in Mangaluru along with priests and nuns are saddened by his demise,” he added. Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami said that Mr. Fernandes had cordial relationship with Pejawar and other mutts of Udupi and participated in all religious programmes. Having mastered Yoga, he was vocal in Parliament about the medicinal property of cow products.

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said that Mr. Fernandes made a mark in national politics with his simplistic attitude. His contribution to the development of Udupi and other parts of the coastal region will always be remembered, she said. Dakshina Kannada MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mayor Premanand Shetty, the former MLA J.R. Lobo and the former Mayors Bhaskar K., Shashidhar Hegde and Mangaluru Diocese PRO and the former Chairman of Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy Roy Castalino have condoled the death of Mr. Fernandes.