Condition of auto driver injured in blast is improving, says Police Commissioner

November 22, 2022 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said here on Tuesday that the condition of Purushothama Poojary, autorickshaw driver injured in the explosion here on Saturday, is improving and he may be discharged from the private hospital in a few days.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Kumar said that doctors treating Mohammed Shariq, the terror accused in the blast case, in the same hospital are not mentioning anything clearly about the progress in the health condition of Shariq.

Since it is burns, it will take more time for Shariq to recover. The police can question him only after doctors certify him fit, he said.

The Commissioner said that a video clipping, which is a CCTV footage, is doing the rounds in social media, showing two youths standing in front of a wine shop and later travelling on the road, linking it to the blast incident.

But there is no connection to the blast incident and this footage. Hence, people should not share this clipping and create confusion.

Calling the clipping as misleading, Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar tweeted: “Our investigation reveals that the persons appearing in this video are not involved in the Mangaluru blast incident. Please don’t be a cause for rumour mongering. Please don’t pay heed to rumours. Let us work together to preserve peace.”

Compensation

Without giving details, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar has in a statement said that the district administration will recommend to the government to release compensation to Mr. Poojary who is a victim of the blast.

The ADGP had gone on record on Monday saying that since the driver is a victim of a terror incident he is eligible to get compensation from the government. His autorickshaw has also suffered damage.

Home Minister coming

Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra will visit Mangaluru on Wednesday and hold a meeting with senior police officials, including Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Praveen Sood and the ADGP (Law and Order) in connection with the explosion.

The Minister will also meet the autorickshaw driver injured in the incident.