Concerts to mark 75th Independence Day celebrations held

Classical concerts by seven young musicians were held recently as part of Amruta Bharathige Sangeetadaarati programme at Ranga Adhyayana Kendra at Kundapur in Udupi district.

The programme was organised by the Sangeeta Bharathi Trust in association with the Chiranthana Charitable Trust, Surathkal. The programme was held to showcase young musicians.

The first concert was by Anuradha Bhat of Udupi. She presented compositions in Raag Bhairagi Bhairav and Raag Todi. Ananthray Nayak from Brahmavar supported her on the harmonium, while Koushik Bhat of Bengaluru played the tabla.

The next concert was of Basavaraj Vandali from Dharwad. He presented compositions in Raag Bilaskhani Todi and Raag Alhaiya Bilawal. He was accompanied by Pancham Upadhyaya on the tabla and Harshith Patil on the harmonium.

The third concert was of Bansuri player Samarth Hegade Tangaramane from Sirsi. He presented compositions in Raag Shudh Sarang and Raag Des. Koushik Bhat on the tabla ably supported him.

The afternoon session of the programme started with a tabla jugalbandi of Shamanth Desai and Pancham Upadhyaya. This was followed by vocal recital by Vibha Hegde, who presented compositions in Raag Madhuvanthi and also sung a few bhajans.

The next was a guitar performance by Abhishekh Prabhu from Mumbai.

The last event was vocal concert by Ravi Katti from Dharwad, who presented composition in Raag Rageshree and also presented a Raagmala.