Concerns over silence of government on marks to be considered for CET ranking

April 07, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

While results of the first of the three attempts (annual and two improvement examinations) of the second year Pre-University examinations are expected to be announced in the next a few days, concerns are being expressed on the silence of the State government on which marks of the attempts will be considered for announcing the ranking of the Common Entrance Test (CET).

The examinations of the first attempt was held between March 1 and 22. The evaluation of the answer scripts have been completed. The CET is scheduled on April 18 and 19. The rankings of the CET will be announced on May 20 by taking into account 50% each of the marks scored in the examination and the CET.

The information brochure of Karnataka Examination Authority, which conducts the CET, states: “Since the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board is conducting one annual and two improvement examinations, the results announced for these examinations upto May 10 shall be considered for declaration of CET ranks”.

While announcing the three attempts each for SSLC and II year PU examinations recently, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa gave a tentative date of announcing the results of first attempt on April 22. The second improvement examinations would be held between May 15 and June 5 and third improvement would be conducted between July 29 and August 5, the Minister stated.

“In such a scenario, it will be the first attempt’s results that are likely to be considered for the CET ranking. Thus, those who do well in the second and third attempts are likely to miss out on admission to professional courses,” said B. Prasad, a parent of a second year PU student. If the CET ranks take into account marks scored in the second attempt, then it will be disadvantageous to the child who has done well in the first attempt, he said.

Meanwhile, an official from Pre University Department said the second attempt is likely to commence from April 22. “Clarity on the marks to be considered for CET ranks will be given by the government shortly,” the official said.

Narendra L. Nayak, Secretary of Karnataka Unaided Pre-University College Management Association (KUPMA) and Chairman of Expert Group of Institutions, said by allowing three attempts the State government, in a way, has increased pressure on children. The government failed to consult educationalists and students before announcing the change. Three attempts is not an appropriate decision and this will bring down the sanctity and quality of examinations, he said.