Concerns expressed over schedule of mid-term II PU examination

Mangaluru

14 November 2021 18:21 IST

Computer Science and Statistics exams scheduled on the same day

Teachers, parents, and students have expressed concerns over the mid-term II Pre-University examination, which is scheduled to commence from November 29, as there is not much gap between some of the papers .

The concerns are more so with regard to the scheduling of Computer Science and Statistics papers on December 3. While Computer Science has been scheduled between 9 a.m. and 12.15 p.m., Statistics is scheduled between 2 p.m. and 5.15 p.m.

Students from Commerce stream, who have taken Business Studies, Accountancy, Statistics, and Computer Science (BASC) subjects will be affected.

“As the two subjects fall on the same day, this will put a lot of pressure on students as these marks will be final, if there is a COVID-19 outbreak during March-April and in case the annual examination is cancelled,” said Ganesh J, parent of a II PU student from a college in Kodialbail.

Mahesh L. Bondal, secretary and correspondent of Ganapati Aided PU College, Mangaluru, said there are 180 students who have taken the BASC combination. “We have flagged the issue. We are hopeful of a positive reaction from the department,” Mr. Bondal said.

Similarly, students have expressed concern over the scheduling of Psychology and Beauty and Wellness subjects in the morning and afternoon session on December 9. A few students from Government PU College, Balmatta, who have taken this combination, have written to the Deputy Director of the Pre-University Department.

Students are also concerned over scheduling of Basic Maths in the afternoon session on December 6 and Accountancy in the morning session on December 7.

“Not much time has been given for students to prepare between two subjects,” said a lecturer from an aided PU College from Mangaluru.

A principal of a Government PU College said: “We need about 15 days to complete the lessons for mid-term examination. Hence we have sought postponing of the examination by 15 days,” the principal said.

Pre-University Director Snehal R. told The Hindu that the department has taken note of the concerns.