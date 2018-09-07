Concern over lack of engineering education system

more-in

G.L. Ganga Prasad, Senior Director and Centre head, C-DAC, Bengaluru, on Thursday said the country is lacking in an engineering education system following the paucity of effective teaching methodology.

As such, B. Ed., training is made mandatory for engineering teachers too, he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the fourth Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) International conference of ‘Applied and Theoretical Computing and Communicational Technology’, jointly organised by Bengaluru section of IEEE, IEEE Consumer Electronic Society, Malaysia and Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology, at AIET, Moodbidri near here.

Mr. Prasad said introduction of B. Ed., would make teachers more effective. Along with theoretical aspects the engineering students are taught soft skills like social skills, communication skills, character traits and attitudes.

Alvaro Roach, AISTI and University of Coimbra, Portugal, stressed about process quality management through information technology audit.