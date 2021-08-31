Concern over drinking water contamination

Bengaluru

31 August 2021 18:27 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday said that there is no response from the State government to the “serious issue of contamination of drinking water” in Mangaluru due to flow of leachate from a landfill site in Pachchanady.

A Division Bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum made these observations after finding that both the State government and the Mangaluru City Corporation have not responded to a report on water analysis submitted by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPBC).

The Bench was hearing a PIL petition filed by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority complaining about the failure of the corporation to enforce the provisions of Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 and also, the failure to protect the neighbourhood from the ill-effects of the Pachchanady landfill site.

The KSPCB report reveals that ammoniacal nitrogen and iron were found to be beyond the permitted limits in the water samples collected from some of the open wells and storm-water drains due to mixing of leachate overflowing from the Pachchanady landfill, the Bench noted, while expressing concern over contamination of drinking water in the city.

Ammoniacal nitrogen is a toxic pollutant often found in landfill leachate and in waste products such as sewage, liquid manure and other liquid organic waste, the KSPCB report stated.

Though the KSPCB report stated that all the parameters were found to be within the permissible limit in the Phalguni near Maravoor Dam, it also stated that this could have been because of the dilution of contaminated water due to heavy rain when water samples were collected.

The Bench adjourned further hearing till September 13 on a request made by advocates for the city corporation and the State government to respond to the findings in the KSPCB report.