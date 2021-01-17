Concern over colleges holding physical classes for I PU

MANGALURU

17 January 2021

Standard operating procedure is likely to be released in about three days, says Deputy Director of PU Education

While the State government is yet to decide on starting physical classes for first PU students, some private pre university colleges have started asking students to come to college in Dakshina Kannada.

“I received a message from my son’s college in Attavar stating it wanted to start physical classes from Monday. There is no clarity about how it would conduct such classes in the absence of guidelines from the State government,” said an anxious parent of a first PU student.

When the State government started regular physical classes for II PU and Class 10 students on January 1, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar had said that classes for I PU students will start on January 15.

Mr. Kumar recently chaired a meeting of officials and PU college principals wherein it was decided to start physical classes for first PU students subject to the opinion of the expert committee of the State government on COVID-19 management.

“The standard operating procedure for I PU is likely to be released in about three days,” said Deputy Director of PU Education Mohammed Imtiyaz. Though a few parents and activists have reported that some PU colleges have started physical classes for I PU, none have filed a formal complaint with the department.

Difficulty

The primary problem in starting physical classes for I PU is the difficulty in getting rooms in PU colleges, especially in those where over 200 students each are in I PU and II PU courses, respectively. “At present, we have divided students in batches of 20 and are conducting regular classes by using I PU classrooms. If I PU classes start, we have no other option but to hold II PU classes every alternate day,” said a lecturer of a government PU college in Bantwal which has 200 students each in first and second PU courses.

Father Clifford Sequeira, principal of St. Aloysius PU College, said that there will be an increase in the workload of the lecturers if physical classes start for I PU. “We are getting ready for it. We are working out ways to have both online and offline classes for I PU in the same way as it is being done for II PU,” he said. St. Aloysius College has over 2,000 students each for I and II PU classes.

Basics

A good number of II PU students are attending regular classes since January 1 wherein students are getting an overview of the portions covered during the online teaching sessions and through video lectures made available by the Dakshina Kannada Pre University Principals Association.

“We are now touching upon basic concepts of science, commerce and arts subjects that we have already covered during the online sessions and video lectures. Bright students have been able to catch up; and, we are working on the slow learners,” said Umesh Karkera, principal of Narayana Guru PU College, Katipalla.