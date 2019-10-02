Comprehensive plan to be drawn upto develop tourist spots in State

Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi on Tuesday said that a comprehensive plan would be drawn up to develop tourist spots in the State with the participation of the private sector.

Chairing a review meeting at the District Offices Complex here, Mr. Ravi directed the Education Department officers to conduct a tour of schoolchildren to places visited by Gandhiji under the Karnataka Darshana programme as the country was celebrating his 150th birth anniversary. Schoolchildren should be told to follow any three principles of Gandhiji such as truth, non-violence, societal harmony and cleanliness.

He directed Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesh to hold discussions with various communities on celebrating the birth anniversaries of 23 eminent persons in a meaningful manner and submit a report.

When Mr. Jagadeesh said that the beauty of Maravanthe Beach had been spoiled in the name of development and widening of National Highway, Mr. Ravi directed him to prepare a comprehensive plan to develop the beach in a phased manner.

Mr. Ravi directed the district administration to collect information on history, economic and social conditions of every village in the district with the help of college students. A nodal officer in each gram panchayat should oversee this project. This information of history of all villages of the State would be made available on the Internet.

When Pradeepchandra Kuthpady of Rangabhumi sought the construction of Zilla Ranga Mandir in Udupi, Mr. Ravi directed Mr. Jagadeesh to look into the matter and also to identify land for the construction of Rangayana in the city which would focus on Yakshagana.

K. Raghupati Bhat and Halady Srinivas Shetty, MLAs, said that the implementation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms was hampering the development of beach tourism in the district. Mr. Ravi directed the CRZ officer to coordinate with the district administration with regard to the implementation of tourism projects.

“But it is essential that all concerned realise that the world belongs not just to human beings but also other living beings. Implementation of any tourism project has to be carried out within the existing policy framework,” he said.

Mr. Ravi directed the Tourism Department officers to conduct a demand survey on the needs of tourist taxis. An application should be developed to help passengers book tourist taxis.