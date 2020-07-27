Comprehensive fisheries policyduring next legislature session

Minister for Fisheries and Dakshina Kannada in-charge Kota Srinivas Poojari on Monday said that the government will come out with a comprehensive fisheries policy during the next legislature session.
He was speaking to reporters here after attending the celebrations to mark one year in office of the B.S. Yediyurappa government. Mr. Poojari said that the draft of the policy was ready and the government has already considered objections to it. They would be placed before the lgislature after Cabinet clearance, he added.
Meanwhile, the department would celebrate the World Fisheries Day on July 30. The main programme would be held at the Vidhana Soudha attended by the Chief Minister, among other dignitaries. The department would thrash out ways and means to improving inland and marine fisheries in the State, which were at the ninth and fourth places, respectively, in the country, Mr. Poojari said.
Snacks (chips) made out of fish products by the Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation have been receiving good response from consumers, the Minister said. As such, steps would be taken to establish snacks manufacturing units in coastal region too, he said.
Dignitaries, including Mr. Poojari, MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, MLC Prathap Simha Nayak, Mayor Divakar Pandeshwar, Zilla Panchayat president Meenakshi Shanthigod, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer R. Selvamani and others watched the live telecast of the celebrations from Bengaluru.
Mr. Poojari released the publications brought out on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath