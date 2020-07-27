Comprehensive fisheries policyduring next legislature session

Minister for Fisheries and Dakshina Kannada in-charge Kota Srinivas Poojari on Monday said that the government will come out with a comprehensive fisheries policy during the next legislature session.

He was speaking to reporters here after attending the celebrations to mark one year in office of the B.S. Yediyurappa government. Mr. Poojari said that the draft of the policy was ready and the government has already considered objections to it. They would be placed before the lgislature after Cabinet clearance, he added.

Meanwhile, the department would celebrate the World Fisheries Day on July 30. The main programme would be held at the Vidhana Soudha attended by the Chief Minister, among other dignitaries. The department would thrash out ways and means to improving inland and marine fisheries in the State, which were at the ninth and fourth places, respectively, in the country, Mr. Poojari said.

Snacks (chips) made out of fish products by the Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation have been receiving good response from consumers, the Minister said. As such, steps would be taken to establish snacks manufacturing units in coastal region too, he said.

Dignitaries, including Mr. Poojari, MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, MLC Prathap Simha Nayak, Mayor Divakar Pandeshwar, Zilla Panchayat president Meenakshi Shanthigod, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer R. Selvamani and others watched the live telecast of the celebrations from Bengaluru.

Mr. Poojari released the publications brought out on the occasion.