‘Complete work on Parashurama park by year-end’

Minister for Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar inspecting Parashurama Theme Park project site at Umikkal Hill, Bailur in Karkala, Udupi district, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar on Thursday instructed the Udupi Nirmiti Kendra to complete work on the Parashurama Theme Park project at Karkala in Udupi district by the year-end and open it for public viewing.

The ₹10 crore project is coming up atop Umikkal Hill, Bailur in Karkala, on five acres of land.

Speaking after inspecting the project work on Thursday, the Minister said that a 35-ft bronze statue of Parashurama, who is believed to be the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, will be installed on a pedestal in the park.

The park will have an audio visual museum, amphitheatre, an art gallery and a restaurant. Once completed, the park will be a destination for tourists, he said.

Karkala already has a 42-ft high monolithic statue of Gomateshwara, Koti Chennaya Theme Park, Attur St. Lawrence Basilica and Jain temples. The Parashurama Theme Park will be an addition to the cultural heritage of Karkala.

The State government through State Tourism Department has so far released ₹67 lakh to the kendra for the initial works of the project.