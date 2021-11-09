Complete work on Kadri Market building by February next: Mayor

Mangaluru

09 November 2021 04:38 IST

Mayor Premananda Shetty on Monday instructed Mangaluru City Corporation officials to ensure that the new Kadri market building under construction is completed at the earliest and put into use by end of February 2022.

At a meeting to review the progress of three market building projects he said that the new Kankanady market building has been partially completed. The pending works should be completed by December end. The traders shifted from the old building and temporarily housed in Kankanady could be accommodated in the partially completed structure. The officials were instructed to open the link road to the market building at the earliest and shift the traders there.

The Mayor said that a Rs. 1.50 crore estimate has been prepared to take up additional works at Krishnapura market building. It will be approved soon.Deputy Mayor Sumangala Rao and the Commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar were present.

