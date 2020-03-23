Complete shutdown in response to PM’s call

Dakshina Kannada district, including Mangaluru, wore deserted look on Sunday as people responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to observe Janata Curfew from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. to contain the spread of COVID-19. All business establishments downed their shutters while public transport — buses, trains, autorickshaws and taxis — remained suspended throughout the day. The Indian Railways, meanwhile, announced complete suspension of all kinds of passenger train services across the country till midnight on March 31.

Having sourced daily essentials the previous day itself, most of the people remained indoors throughout the day. At 5 p.m., they came out to clap and ring bells as a mark of gratitude to the medical community and others who have been fighting COVID-19 as suggested by Mr. Modi.

Officers, sailors, civilians and their families at the Coast Guard Residential area in Kunjathbail joined hands together at 5 p.m. to express gratitude to healthcare personnel and others.

Similar was the gesture at MRPL township on Sunday evening where residents clapped to express their gratitude to healthcare workers.

All churches in the region rang bells at 5 p.m. as urged by Mangaluru Bishop Rev. Peter Paul Saldanha. So was the case with temples across the district where bells rang and hymns were recited.

Meanwhile, tourist attractions, including popular beaches, did not see any footfall during the day. Temples restricted entry of devotees even for darshan. People did not attend in large numbers the Sunday masses at churches as wished by the Bishop.