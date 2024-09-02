Complete package of practice for organic production of coconut is available, says CPCRI Director

After three decades of research, the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod, has now made available a complete package of practice for the organic production of coconut, its Director K. Balachandra Hebbar said on Monday, September 2.

Speaking at the World Coconut Day function at the institute, Mr. Hebbar said that biocontrol agents and eco-friendly botanical pesticides are now available to control all common pests and diseases in coconut.

“Further, efforts are made to develop the microbial consortia, quantifying carbon storage and greenhouse gas emissions in monocrop and systems so that the prospects of carbon credit and clean energy development becomes reality in plantation sector,” he said.

Soil health is agriculture’s bedrock, and maintenance is important for sustainable production. “The institute conducted long-term experiments on regenerative agriculture systems. They are like organic farming, minimum tillage, natural farming, etc., and demonstrated that a sustainable and environment-friendly coconut economy is feasible by the utilisation of waste as alternative raw materials, the efficient recycling of by-products, and the creation of new products with additional value,” the Director said.

The CPCRI has demonstrated that a systematic coconut-based cropping or farming system is a strategy to make coconut farming economically viable in small holdings. The system using multi-species cropping of coconut has the potential to generate 150% higher net income than that of coconut mono-crop. In comparison, the coconut-based mixed farming system can generate 300% higher net income than that of coconut mono-crop. These systems not only increase farmer’s income but also improve soil health, and water holding capacity and to certain extent alleviate the negative effects of climate change, he said.

Foreseeing the prospects of high-value coconut sector, ICAR-CPCRI has developed a complete package of practices for the production of virgin coconut oil (VCO), coconut chips, Kalparasa (neera), coconut concentrate, jaggery, coconut sugar and frozen dessert. Among the value-added products, Kalparasa and coconut sugar has the potential to turn up as a breakthrough product due to the nutraceutical properties it carries in terms of comparatively low glycemic index and high dietary fibre.

Collaborations with IITs, NITK, and other Engineering colleges are established for farm mechanisation especially to develop climbing machines /robots for harvest, neera tapping, and spraying to achieve automated crop management techniques.

P. Prasad, Agriculture Minister of Kerala, S.K. Singh, Deputy Director General (Horticultural Sciences) ICAR, Delhi, N.A. Nellikunnu, MLA, Kasaragod were among those who spoke.

Kalpa Bliz, which is a flavoured ready-to-drink beverage and a new value-added product of coconut developed by CPCRI was released on the occasion. A farmer-scientist interface was also held.

The Director handed a cheque for ₹3,66,000 to the Minister as a contribution to the Distress Relief Fund for Wayanad from the staff of CPCRI.

