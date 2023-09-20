Complete Nagarothana projects at the earliest, Minister tells ULBs in Dakshina Kannada

September 20, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday directed officials concerned to complete all the projects being undertaken under the Nagarothana scheme at the earliest as the Lok Sabha polls are expected to be declared by February next.

Chairing a review meeting of urban local bodies in the district here, Mr. Rao said besides completing the projects, officials should ensure tender process is completed for sanctioned projects.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said 302 projects worth ₹ 130 crore are sanctioned for Dakshina Kannada district under the Chief Minister’s Small and Medium Cities Development Scheme. Tenders are completed for 213 projects with works in progress, tenders for 41 projects are either under progress or not done, he said.

The DC also informed the Minister that urban local bodies are facing shortage of junior engineers, health inspectors and revenue inspectors.

Maximum compensation

Responding to representations received from the public later, Mr. Rao asked the Deputy Commissioner to ensure maximum compensation is paid to farmers upon whose lands the proposed high-tension power line from Udupi Power Company Ltd., will be drawn towards Kerala.

He said farmers cannot cultivate crops on the lands upon which the lines are drawn and they need to be compensated adequately. He has information that committees under DCs in Kerala have awarded maximum compensation to farmers. Similar yardsticks should be applied in Dakshina kannada too, the Minister said.

Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader and others were present.