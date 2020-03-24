Complete lockdown in Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada

A complete lockdown was enforced in Mangaluru City and Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday following government orders to contain the spread of COVID-19 disease.
Barring shops selling essential commodities, all commercial establishments were closed. They would remain open between 6 a.m. and noon as announced by Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.
Police restricted the entry of private vehicles into the city by erecting pickets at various points of NH 66 (Mumbai Highway) and 75 (Bengaluru highway).
High alert was seen at the Karnataka-Kerala border at Talapady on NH 66 even as the toll plaza wore a deserted look. Officers of inspector rank monitored pickets at Talapady. Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha on Monday had warned tough action if people were found unnecessarily loitering around in city limits.
Eom
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.