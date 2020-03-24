Mangaluru

Complete lockdown in Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada

The Talapady toll plaza on the Karnataka-Kerala border.

The Talapady toll plaza on the Karnataka-Kerala border.   | Photo Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry

A complete lockdown was enforced in Mangaluru City and Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday following government orders to contain the spread of COVID-19 disease.

Barring shops selling essential commodities, all commercial establishments were closed. They would remain open between 6 a.m. and noon as announced by Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

Police restricted the entry of private vehicles into the city by erecting pickets at various points of NH 66 (Mumbai Highway) and 75 (Bengaluru highway).

High alert was seen at the Karnataka-Kerala border at Talapady on NH 66 even as the toll plaza wore a deserted look. Officers of inspector rank monitored pickets at Talapady. Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha on Monday had warned tough action if people were found unnecessarily loitering around in city limits.

Eom

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2020 11:08:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/complete-lockdown-in-mangaluru-dakshina-kannada/article31149440.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY