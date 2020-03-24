Complete lockdown in Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada

A complete lockdown was enforced in Mangaluru City and Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday following government orders to contain the spread of COVID-19 disease.

Barring shops selling essential commodities, all commercial establishments were closed. They would remain open between 6 a.m. and noon as announced by Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

Police restricted the entry of private vehicles into the city by erecting pickets at various points of NH 66 (Mumbai Highway) and 75 (Bengaluru highway).

High alert was seen at the Karnataka-Kerala border at Talapady on NH 66 even as the toll plaza wore a deserted look. Officers of inspector rank monitored pickets at Talapady. Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha on Monday had warned tough action if people were found unnecessarily loitering around in city limits.

Eom