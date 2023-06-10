Complete absence of summer showers and a belated monsoon delay paddy cultivation in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi

June 10, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The kharif paddy sowing in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi that normally commenced by mid-May with farmers preparing the paddy-shoots nurseries, has got postponed by nearly a month with the delayed monsoon in the region.

Summer showers of April-May used to help farmers take up pre-transplanting activities — preparation of nurseries, tilling the lands, and mixing the conventional cow manure in the fields. These were not taken up this time following a complete absence of summer showers.

In fact, a majority of over 47,000 hectares of farmlands on which paddy was grown, had completely dried up with farmers praying to the rain gods, said Rajesh Kumar, a farmer near Brahmavara.

He said with the monsoon arriving in the region by June 9-10, farmers will now start the pre-transplanting activities.

“Only those who had irrigation facility, which is very meagre, have raised nurseries,” said Kempe Gowda, Joint Director of Agriculture, Dakshina Kannada.

He said only the sowing window gets postponed, while raising the crop per se would not get affected.

His counterpart in Udupi, M.C. Seetha, expressed a similar opinion. She said the department was geared up to supply required inputs, including the seeds, fertilizer, and other needs to the farmers.

Mr. Gowda said the department has set 9,390 ha target for the kharif 2023 paddy crop in Dakshina Kannada, with 455 quintals of seeds in stock as against the demand for 500 quintals. Over 8,000 tonnes of fertilizer were in stock, he added.

In Udupi that has more than three times the paddy cultivating land compared to DK, the department has set a target for 38,000 ha, Ms. Seetha said.

There was demand for 2,500 quintals of seeds, of which 2,044 quintals were available, with 1,528 quintals already being distributed. With 1,373 tonnes of fertilizer already sold from April, the district has 1,333 tonnes in stock.

Assistant Director (Headquarters-Udupi) B. Satish said seeds, originally priced at ₹45.75 per kg, were sold under subsidy. While general category farmers get ₹8 per kg, those belonging to SC/ST categories get ₹12 per kg subsidy. Subsidised seeds are sold to farmers with a ceiling of five acres, with each acre requiring 25 kg of seeds, he said.

Upon commencing nursery preparation, farmers need at least 20 days to get the shoots transplanted, Mr. Satish added.