Complete 90% of vaccination by month-end: Sunil Kumar

‘95% of those aged above 18 have been given the first dose in Udupi’

Minister in charge of Udupi V. Sunil Kumar on Saturday asked the Health Department to cover 90% of the eligible population with both COVID-19 doses by December-end.

Speaking at a meeting to review the progress in vaccination and measures taken to prevent the spread of third wave of the COVID-19, the Minister said that 95% of those aged above 18 have been given the first dose of vaccine in the district.

Senior officials should visit such places where people refused to get vaccinated and convince them to get the jab. Those who have not received the second dose should be identified at the earliest.

Mr. Kumar, who is also the Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture, asked officials to conduct more swab tests in residential schools and in private and government hostels of students to check the spread of the infection if any.

The Minister said that many donors have donated different medical equipment to the government hospitals during the second wave of COVID-19.

The Health Department should ensure that they are maintained and utilised properly. If required, COVID-19 management training, to prevent the third wave, should be organised for the staff.

Mr. Kumar asked the officials to stay updated on the number of beds, ventilators, and oxygen cylinders available both in government and private hospitals. In case of emergency, there should be no dearth of medical facilities, he said.

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said that about 4,000 swabs are being tested in the district daily. The test positivity rate was at 0.16 %. Of 72 active cases, 66 patients are under home isolation and six patients are being treated in hospitals.

He said that the officials have been visiting such places where people refused to get vaccinated and are convincing such people. Community leaders have been roped in to convince people to get vaccinated.

Kaup MLA Lalaji R. Mendon, ZP CEO Y. Naveen Bhat, District Health and Family Welfare Officer H. Nagabhushana Udupa and other senior officials took part.