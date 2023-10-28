Complaints pour in to clear footpaths of vehicles and encroachment

October 28, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - MANGALURU

Complaints about footpath in several parts of Mangaluru being used for parking vehicles and also being encroached by street vendors, dominated among the grievances heard by Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur during the phone-in programme held at his office on Friday.

Mr. Rego, a resident of Kavoor, said vehicles are being parked on the footpath outside a few of the schools in the area forcing students and others to walk on the road. Mr. Rego said raising the height of the pavement from the present level will prevent two-wheeler riders from parking vehicles on the footpath.

Austin, a resident of Bejai, said two-wheelers are regularly parked on the pavement of the road leading to the KSRTC bus stand. “Officials have cleared the vehicles, but they again come back. There should be a permanent solution to this perpetual misuse of pavement,” he said. Mayor Mr. Kannur replied Mangaluru City Corporation will consider installing no-parking boards near KSRTC bus stand and other areas.

Krishna, a resident of Surathkal, said it is difficult to enter the crematorium in Surathkal because of parking of vehicles on the footpath and at the entrance gate of the crematorium.

A.C. Bangera asked Mayor to take steps to clear vehicles parked on the footpath on the Bridge Road that connects Balmatta Road and Bunts Hostel Road. He also sought action for removal of vehicles parked on footpath on the road going down from Ambedkar Circle. Taranath, a resident of Arya Samaja Road said incomplete water pipeline works and parking of vehicles is making difficult for pedestrians on walk on the road.

Another caller said Mangaluru City Corporation officials should take strict action against motorists, street vendors and owners of roadside establishments who encroach pavements. A caller from Daddalkad asked Mayor to take action to clear stalls that have come up on the pavement connected to the boundary wall of Government Lady Goschen Hospital.

Among other complaints, included one by Kamath, a resident of Kana, who sought action on owner of land in the area where gas tankers are being parked, which was causing nuisance to residents. Bhaskar, a resident of Land Links, pointed the poor condition of roads in the area. A senior citizen from Kodikal Main road sought action on persons dumping waste near a school in the area.

