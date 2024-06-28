GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Complaints galore against street vendors blocking footpaths, encroaching parking lots

Updated - June 28, 2024 07:39 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 07:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Sudhir Shetty Kannur attending a call during the phone-in programme at Mangaluru City Corporation on Friday.

Mayor Sudhir Shetty Kannur attending a call during the phone-in programme at Mangaluru City Corporation on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Complaints on street vendors blocking footpaths and encroaching upon parking lots and some of them selling unhygienic food were raised during the monthly phone-in programme of Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur on Friday.

Joseph D’Souza from Kankanady told the Mayor that the corporation did nothing on evicting street vendors from Kankanady area though he had complained at the phone-in programme three months ago. The number of vendors selling unhygienic fast food has only increased since then, he said. Mr. D’Souza said that though he raised the matter pertaining to street vendors, the corporation responded over the matter pertaining to illegal hoardings, which he never raised.

Responding, the Mayor said that action will be initiated on Saturday and the Health Officer of the corporation will visit the spot.

Karunakara Shetty from Balmatta said that the road linking Falnir and Ambedkar Circle has become narrow as street vendors selling fastfood have occupied the roadside and on the other hand, parking of vehicles has taken away the available carriageway space. Hence, people are finding it difficult to drive or walk on the road.

A woman complained that the stretch between Karnataka Polytechnic Junction and Yeyaadi on the airport road continued to be occupied by street vendors, who have also encroached upon the footpaths.

One Krishnappa too said that the road from City Hospital to Kadri Maidan has been occupied by street vendors with pedestrians finding no space to walk.

Vincent from Mary Hill told Mr. Kannur that he had not received water bill since past over three months and the colour of water being supplied by the corporation was reddish. A caller told the Mayor that rainwater overflows on the road at Bajal Bolla Bus Stop due to the lack of storm water drain.

Shashank, an ex-serviceman from Dongarakeri, told the Mayor that the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas will be observed on July 26. Hence, the war memorial at Kadri could be illuminated by the corporation from July 21 to 26. The corporation could organise lectures at schools in the city to promote the spirit of patriotism and homage should be paid to martyrs in each ward and ex-service personnel could be felicitated.

Venkatesh from Kotekani said that after he complained about the poor condition of a road at the last programme, it had been asphalted. He thanked the Mayor for this.

The Mayor received 20 phone calls on Friday.

