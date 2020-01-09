Complaint filed over fake order on holiday declaration

Taking a serious view of the circulation on social media of a fake order, declaring holiday for schools owing to the nationwide bandh on Wednesday, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has filed a complaint with the Mangaluru South Police.

In the complaint filed on Wednesday, B. Anantha Shankara, protocol tahsildar from the office of the Deputy Commissioner, said a fake order was circulated about a holiday for schools, colleges and anganwadis on January 8.

An examination of the order revealed an attempt to alter an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner to close down schools between December 20 and 21.

Mr. Shankara sought action against the perpetrators under the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for alleged misuse of an official document.

The Mangaluru South Police registered the complaint for offences under Sections 465, 466 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act.

District Information Officer Khader Shah said there have been attempts earlier to alter official orders and circulate fake order to cause confusion among people.