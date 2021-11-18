Complaint filed after person impersonates MRPL Managing Director

Emails were sent to employees asking for their numbers

A case has been registered after a person impersonated the Managing Director of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited and reportedly sent emails to some employees seeking their WhatsApp numbers.

In the complaint with the Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime Police station recently, MRPL General Manager (Security) I.V.Muralidaran said a person on November 13 impersonated M. Venkatesh, MD, and sent a mail from edirector@gmail.com to 361 MRPL employees asking for their numbers. Nearly 50% of those employees replied with their numbers.

A couple of employees personally called Mr. Venkatesh and asked about the email. After finding out that he was impersonated, Mr. Venkatesh initiated the process of filing the complaint, Mr. Muralidharan said.

The CEN police said action has been initiated to trace the accused.

In a statement, MRPL General Manager (Corporate Communications) Rudolph Noronha said there have been multiple efforts to use MRPL’s name with malicious intention.

Mr. Noronha asked people to take note that all official emails from MRPL end with the domain name ‘@mrpl.co.in’.

In the past, MRPL has cautioned against fake employment letters and fake letterheads that have been used to defraud people. As a public sector undertaking, MRPL does recruitments strictly as per the norms that are laid down, he added.