ADVERTISEMENT

Complaint against school headmaster, social organisation

February 20, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Vitla police on Sunday registered a case against the headmaster of an aided school and members of a social organisation accusing the latter of taking students to a programme where they were sermoned about Prophet Mohammed.

The police said class 10 students of Janata Vidya Samste school were taken by headmaster T.R. Nayak to Rajkamal Hall in Kepu village of Bantwal taluk on Saturday for a progranne related to SSLC examination preparation that was conducted by Nusrutul Islam Young Men’s Association.

A group of parents went to the hall and questioned the headmaster and the members of the social organisation for reportedly forcing students to attend the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the complaint, Madhava Moolya said students were told about Prophet Mohammed in the programme and this had hurt their religious sentiments. He sought action against the headmaster and representatives of the association.

The Vitla police registered the complaint for offences punishable under Section 505 (2) of Indian Penal Code.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US