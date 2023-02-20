Complaint against school headmaster, social organisation

February 20, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Vitla police on Sunday registered a case against the headmaster of an aided school and members of a social organisation accusing the latter of taking students to a programme where they were sermoned about Prophet Mohammed.

The police said class 10 students of Janata Vidya Samste school were taken by headmaster T.R. Nayak to Rajkamal Hall in Kepu village of Bantwal taluk on Saturday for a progranne related to SSLC examination preparation that was conducted by Nusrutul Islam Young Men’s Association.

A group of parents went to the hall and questioned the headmaster and the members of the social organisation for reportedly forcing students to attend the programme.

In the complaint, Madhava Moolya said students were told about Prophet Mohammed in the programme and this had hurt their religious sentiments. He sought action against the headmaster and representatives of the association.

The Vitla police registered the complaint for offences punishable under Section 505 (2) of Indian Penal Code.