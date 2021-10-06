Complaint against right wing activist

MANGALURU

Activists of Democratic Youth Federation of India have filed a complaint seeking action against right wing activist Chaitra Kundapura for what they said a inflammatory speech during a Bajrang Dal programme in Surathkal on Monday.

In the complaint filed at the Surathkal Police Station on Wednesday, DYFI activist Bondala Chittaranjan Shetty accused Ms. Kundapura of using certain words to defame a religion. With her speech, she has hurt the religious sentiments of that religion and also, there is a threat to communal amity.

Ms. Kundapura, in her speech, which has gone viral on social media, is heard warning a particular community to stop Love Jihad. If that community continues with Love Jihad, Bajrang Dal workers will start doing the same with women from that community, she said.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said that the social media monitoring cell of the police has been keeping a watch on provocative and other statements on social media. “Snippets of her speech have been taken and sent for legal opinion. We are awaiting a report,” he said.