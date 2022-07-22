Complaint against group for threatening woman

The Kadaba Police on Friday registered a case against a group of people that is said to have threatened a Muslim woman after finding a Hindu woman friend in her house in Koila village on July 12.

In the complaint, 22-year-old Samsheena said that the elder sister of her friend Kavya was pregnant and she had expressed the desire to eat biryani. Samsheena offered to prepare biryani in her house. On July 12, the group of people followed an autorickshaw that was carrying Kavya to Samsheena’s house who came to collect biryani at around noon.

The group came to Samsheena’s house and abused her. The group issued a death threat to Samsheena for what it said sheltering Kavya.

The Kadaba Police registered a case for offences punishable under Sections 143, 147, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Sudarshan Gellodi, K. Prashant Kolya, Tamma Kalkadi, K. Prasad Kolya and others have been named as accused in the complaint.