Complainant, injured victims failed to identify accused in homestay attack: Court

Published - August 08, 2024 09:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

All 39 accused persons, who included Subash Padil and other HJV activists, were acquitted in connection with the alleged attack, and harassment of eight boys and five girls who were at a birthday party at Morning Mist homestay, near Padil Junction, on July 28, 2012

The Hindu Bureau

The complainant and 11 other students, who were injured in the attack by Hindu Jagaran Vedike activists at a homestay in the city 12 years ago, failed to identify the accused persons. They have not implicated the accused in any manner, said an additional District Judge of Mangaluru in his judgment acquitting 39 accused persons.

The 6th Additional District and Sessions Judge, S.V. Kantharaju, on Tuesday, August 6, acquitted all the 39 accused persons, who included Subash Padil and other HJV activists, in connection with the alleged attack, and harassment of eight boys and five girls who were at a birthday party at Morning Mist homestay, near Padil Junction, on July 28, 2012.

In his 159-page judgement, the Judge noted that complainant Vijay, his friend Gurudutta Kamath and 11 other students, who were injured eyewitnesses, had narrated the incident but failed to identify the accused persons before the court. Evidence of victims goes to the root of the case, the judge said.

Five media persons and material witnesses have not supported the case of prosecution. Three neighbours, who also deposed before the court, turned hostile. Mazhar and other witnesses to material evidence, pleaded ignorance about content of documents, the Judge pointed.

Taking into consideration the entire evidence placed on record, the Judge said there is absolutely no material whatsoever to connect the accused persons with the alleged offences. The injured persons have not implicated the accused persons in any manner. “Since the complainant himself has not fully supported the prosecution case, any amount of evidence given by official witnesses would not improve the case of the prosecution to any extent.” The prosecution has failed to bring home the guilt of the accused persons beyond all reasonable doubt. The benefit of this situation needs to be extended in favour of the accused persons, the Judge said.

The Judge acquitted the accused of offences punishable under Sections 120(B), 143, 147, 148, 447, 448, 341, 114, 342, 323, 325, 427, 504, 506, 354, 509, 395 of Indian Penal Code, Section 2(A) Karnataka Prevention of Damage and Loss to Property Act, 1989, Section 505 (b)(c) of IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act 1986.

