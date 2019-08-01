Competitions, cultural programmesto be part of Krishna Janmashtami

Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt said on Wednesday that the Sri Krishna Mutt was making all preparations for the Sri Krishna Janmashtami and Vittal Pindi celebrations here.

Addressing presspersons here, the Palimar seer said that Sri Krishna Janmashtami would be celebrated here on August 23, while Vittal Pindi would be celebrated on August 24.

A host of competitions would be held to mark the Janmashtami celebrations such as essay writing, drawing, recitation of Bhagavad Gita, quiz, rangoli, huli vesha, blowing of conch, Krishna vesha, churning butter, singing devotional songs and folk. For details, interested could call Ph: 0820-2520592, 9880835626 or 9964242770.

Cultural programmes would be held daily in the evening at Rajangana here from August 18 to 25. The programmes scheduled are Sarvam Krishnamayam on August 18, Hindustani classical and devotional songs by Faiyaz Khan and Party on August 19, Carnatic classical concert by T.V. Shankar Narayan and Party from Chennai on August 20, violin duet by K.J. Dileep and Sangeetha Dileep and Party from Chennai on August 21, Hindustani devotional songs by Muddu Mohan and Party on August 22, Carnatic and Hindustani flute jugalbandhi by Rajkamal Nagaraj and Sameer Rao on August 23 and Laya Lahari Talavadya ensemble by H.L. Shivashankar Swami and Party on August 25, the seer said.