Competition to promote fruit-bearing saplings

The State-level contest is open for institutions and youth clubs

Karkala-based non-government organisation, Jagrati Foundation, has come out with a unique programme to encourage planting of fruit-bearing saplings for the benefit of monkeys that have been straying into human habitation and agriculture fields in search of food.

It has mooted State-level Vanara Vana (Park for Monkeys) competition for institutions and youth clubs wherein the organisations plant at least 15 saplings of long-term fruit-bearing tree species and nurturing them. Foundation’s honorary advisor Gurme Suresh Shetty told reporters in Udupi on Wednesday that the winner in the competition will get a prize money of ₹55,000.

Those desirous of participating in the competition will plant at least 15 saplings between June 1 and July 15 and send pictures of the formal planting programme to the foundation. After nurturing them for about two months, they have to again send pictures of the plants between September 15 and 30. In the last leg, photographs of the plants taken between December 15 and 30 have to be sent. All photographs should be taken from the same angle so as to assess plant growth properly, Mr. Shetty said.

Foundation office-bearers will visit the spot to verify plant growth before declaring the winner on January 25, 2022. Consolation prizes will be given to one institution in each district of the State.

Mr. Shetty said that the Jagrati Foundation comprises several enthusiastic youths who want to contribute to the betterment of the universe. He said that the twin objectives of conserving the environment and avoiding man-animal conflict could be addressed through the Vanara Vana competition.

Endorsing the initiative, Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji has urged schools, colleges and youth clubs to actively participate in the competition.