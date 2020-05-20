Mangaluru

Compensation sought forall workers of SRTCs

The KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation on Wednesday urged the State government to bring the entire workforce of the State Road Transport Corporations (SRTCs) under the ambit of “COVID-19 Compensation” announced for crew of road transport unions.

Federation president H.V. Ananthasubba Rao in a letter to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa also wanted the State government to enhance the compensation from ₹ 30 lakh to ₹ 1 crore.

He said that the federation wrote to the government on May 6 highlighting the difficult circumstances under which SRTCs workforce had been working and had sought a compensation of ₹ 1 crore each to the kin of workers in case of death due to COVID-19.

Welcoming the government’s decision to provide ₹ 30 lakh each compensation to the crew, Mr. Rao said that other workers in the transport corporations, right from mechanics to administrative staff to officers, have been working under a similar situation.

As such, it was just to offer compensation to all categories of workers irrespective of their cadre, he said. They too were responsible for the smooth operation of buses just like the crew, Mr. Rao added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 7:56:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/compensation-sought-forall-workers-of-srtcs/article31633941.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY