Compensation sought forall workers of SRTCs

The KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation on Wednesday urged the State government to bring the entire workforce of the State Road Transport Corporations (SRTCs) under the ambit of “COVID-19 Compensation” announced for crew of road transport unions.

Federation president H.V. Ananthasubba Rao in a letter to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa also wanted the State government to enhance the compensation from ₹ 30 lakh to ₹ 1 crore.

He said that the federation wrote to the government on May 6 highlighting the difficult circumstances under which SRTCs workforce had been working and had sought a compensation of ₹ 1 crore each to the kin of workers in case of death due to COVID-19.

Welcoming the government’s decision to provide ₹ 30 lakh each compensation to the crew, Mr. Rao said that other workers in the transport corporations, right from mechanics to administrative staff to officers, have been working under a similar situation.

As such, it was just to offer compensation to all categories of workers irrespective of their cadre, he said. They too were responsible for the smooth operation of buses just like the crew, Mr. Rao added.