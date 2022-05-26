Compendium of flora and fauna released

Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) on Monday released a compendium, “The Flora and Fauna of the Yenepoya Campus”, containing details of several plant and animal species on its Deralakatte campus here.

Vice-Chancellor M. Vijayakumar released the compendium that has documented pictures and descriptions of 135 plant species and 173 animal species found on the university’s 27-acre campus following a systematic study spanning seven years, said a release.

Stressing the importance of protecting biodiversity, Dr. Vijayakumar said, “Right from the beginning, Yenepoya institutions have given the maximum importance to environment. Accreditation bodies also give importance to green campus activities. This book is a valuable documentation of the biodiversity found on our campus.”

Bhagya B. Sharma, editor of the compendium, introduced the book to the audience. She said that Yenepoya institutions have taken numerous initiatives and projects to foster an eco-friendly sustainable campus. The foreword to the book has been written by Anant Hegde Ashisara, environmentalist and former Chairperson of the Karnataka Biodiversity Board.

The book is dedicated to the memory of the late Gopalakrishna Bhat, a renowned taxonomist, who carried out the audit of the plant diversity on the campus. The animal species were documented by zoologists Deepak and Vivek. They have recorded a range of worms, spiders, snakes, butterflies and mammals on the campus.

Prasad Kini, a medical practitioner in Karkala, and Uma Kulkarni, an ophthalmologist, have contributed photographs of birds (shot on campus) for the book.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Sripathi Rao, Abdul Rahiman (former Vice-Chancellor of Kannur and Calicut University), Registrar Gangadhara Somayaji, Yenepoya Dental College Principal Akhter Husain and Yenepoya Pharmacy College Principal Gulzar Ahmed were present.