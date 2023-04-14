April 14, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - KUNDAPURA

As the Bhatkal-Kundapura intercity service of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) halted at Nagoor in Byndoor (Baindoor) taluk, the conductor urged waiting students, particularly, girls, to board the next bus, owing to lack of space in the section reserved for women.

“If I allow footboard travel, and some unfortunate incident happens, I will have to be home for six months (suspension from work),” the conductor explained. “Even though I wish to take all of them on board, I am helpless,” he added.

Kundapura (Kundapur) and Bhatkal, being the two important education hubs in mid-coastal Karnataka, attract hundreds of students from towns and villages abutting the Panvel-Kochin National Highway 66. With the Karnataka government providing free bus passes to girl students up to degree classes, the number of girls commuting by KSRTC buses is going up.

Shravya Kumari, a second BA student in a private degree college in Kundapura, said it is difficult to get into a Bhatkal-Kundapura KSRTC service in the morning hours. “By the time the bus reaches Nagoor, it would be almost full. If I get space to sneak in, I consider myself to be fortunate,” she said.

“General public too prefer KSRTC services as the fares are cheaper as compared to private services by at least 25%,” said Ganesh Kharvi, a resident of Trasi. “Unlike cramped private buses, KSRTC buses are wider and seats are comfortable,” he added.

The corporation has deployed 12 buses on the sector that do 7 single trips each every day, totalling 84 single trips.

A conductor of one of the services told The Hindu, “The corporation and passengers would be in a win-win situation if the number of buses on the sector is increased. There would be enough load even if the corporation operates buses at 15-minute frequency, which will translate to more than 120 single trips a day,” he said.

Wilfred D’Souza from Uppunda said, “KSRTC should deploy more of J-NURM coaches that have wide doors and wide body with 2+2 seat configuration to offer a comfortable journey. Most of the 12 coaches being operated now are Karnataka Sarige coaches with 2+3 seat configuration, with a narrow gangway.”

KSRTC Managing Director V. Anbu Kumar said the corporation would look into the demand and the suggestions.