Communally sensitive posts, 21 cases booked in Mangaluru

Cases are being booked against violating the law by trying to breach peace in the society from such posts

July 12, 2023 08:11 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: AP

In the last 30 days, the city police have registered 21 cases against those posting and circulating communally sensitive messages on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and other social paltforms.

In a statement, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said all the police stations and also the city police’s social media wing were keeping a close watch on those posting communally sensitive messages on social media and also on those sharing it and commenting on these posts.

Cases are being booked against violating the law by trying to breach the peace in society from such posts. Strict penal measures will be taken those found repeating the offence.

The 21 cases that are registered were under investigation, he said.

The Venur Police booked five persons in connection with damage to the old Koragajja Katte in Badaru of Bajire village in Belthangady taluk on Tuesday.

In the complaint, Pradeep Kumar Hegde, president of Koragakallu Swami Koragajja Seva Trust, said he and few others devotees had laid thatched roof over the old Koragajja Katte.

On Tuesday morning, one Harish Poojary allegedly set the thatched roof ablaze and damaged other articles kept at this place of worship. Rajesh, Ramesh Kudmeru, Om Prakash, and Prashant allegedly conspired to carry out the attack. The incident has hurt religious feelings of devotees of Koragajja, he stated in the complaint.

The police booked Harish Poojary, Rajesh, Ramesh Kudmeru, Om Prakash and Prashant for offences punishable under Sections 295 (A), 436 and 109 of Indian Penal Code.

