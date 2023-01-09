HamberMenu
Communal issues hinder growth of coastal districts, says T.R. Chandrashekar

Development of the coastal region cannot be measured just in terms of gross domestic product but one has to look at whether the quality of life of the residents has improved, he said

January 09, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former Member of Karnataka State Planning Board T.R. Chandrashekar speaking at the state level convention on “Karavali Karnataka —  alternative people oriented policies on agriculture, industry and employment” held at the Town Hall here in Mangaluru on Monday, January 9.

Former Member of Karnataka State Planning Board T.R. Chandrashekar speaking at the state level convention on “Karavali Karnataka —  alternative people oriented policies on agriculture, industry and employment” held at the Town Hall here in Mangaluru on Monday, January 9. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Though Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts generate good revenues, the development of the two districts is plagued because of communal issues, said T.R. Chandrashekar, former member of Karnataka State Planning Board, here on Monday, January 9.

Speaking at the State level convention on “Karavali Karnataka — alternative people oriented policies on agriculture, industry and employment”, Mr. Chandrashekar said development of the region cannot be measured just in terms of gross domestic product but one has to look at whether the quality of life of the residents has improved.

Of the revenue generated in Karnataka, 10% comes from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. But, this revenue generation has not brought much change in the life of residents of the two coastal districts, who are plagued by communal issues like moral policing, halal and bar on trade by certain community members. “The communal issues are denting the growth of the two districts,” he said.

Mr. Chandrashekar said the working class, who fight for their rights, have been severely hit by policies of the State government by which the wage bill has come down to 35% of the State GDP. This has created economic imbalance, which is detrimental to the growth of the State. The State and Central governments were shirking from their responsibility of creating employment, provide education, clean water and health facilities.

Problems

M. Chandra Poojary, retired Professor of Kannada University, Hampi, said the problems the country and Karnataka is facing because of the weak democratic system. “We are being governed by the ruling class, which does not have any representation from the working class, women, farmers and self employed people.” In absence of representation from these sections of the society, the interests of these sections were not being protected, he said.

CITU District General Secretary Sunil Kumar Bajal also spoke.

