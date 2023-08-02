Communal forces are indulging in moral policing to tarnish the image of DK, Congress government: Dinesh Gundu Rao

August 02, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - MANGALURU

The government will firmly act against communal forces which are indulging in moral policing with a specific intention to tarnish the image of both Dakshina Kannada and the Congress government, said Health and Family Welfare and Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao here on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters outside the Mangaluru International Airport, Mr. Rao said the government has issued clear directions to the police to deal firmly against persons who are creating unrest in Dakshina Kannada.

Communal forces are indulging in moral policing with a specific purpose to tarnish the image of the district, which houses academic institutions of repute.

“More so these incidents are increasing during the rule of the Congress as these forces want to bring a bad name to the government and the party” Mr. Rao said.

Sangh Parivar outfits are part of these communal forces which are trying to bring disrepute to Dakshina Kannada.

A separate anti-communal wing has been formed in the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate to effectively track down members of these forces and take necessary action.

“We will intensify the work of externing the accused persons to places outside district. Other preventive actions will continue to be taken against them,” he said.

When pointed out at political support such forces will receive, Mr. Rao said the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has secured good support from voters of Dakshina Kannada, should join hands with the government in restoring peace and ensuring development of district.

