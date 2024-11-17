 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Communal, capitalist forces destabilising democracy, says CPI(M) leader

Published - November 17, 2024 09:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) Karnataka State secretary U. Basavaraju speaking at the inauguration of the three-day 24th Dakshina Kannada conference of the party in Mangaluru on Sunday.

CPI(M) Karnataka State secretary U. Basavaraju speaking at the inauguration of the three-day 24th Dakshina Kannada conference of the party in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

CPI(M) Karnataka State secretary U. Basavaraju said here on Sunday that communal forces had joined the capitalist forces to destabilise democracy in the country.

He was speaking after inaugurating the three-day 24th Dakshina Kannada conference of the party. The theme of the conference is ‘Employment, housing and harmony’.

Mr. Basavaraju said the capitalist and communal forces were following the “divide-and-rule” policy.

The BJP-led Union government was misusing the government machinery to threaten the Opposition parties. The communal forces associated with the BJP were targetting Dalits and minorities, he alleged, adding that all should unite to check the growth of the BJP in the country as its growth is dangerous to the democracy.

Mr. Basavaraju said inequality was growing in the country with only the rich becoming rich. Capitalists were only contributing to increase the economic gap in society. Malnutrition was claiming the lives of women and children, he said.

He said the imperialist forces were attempting to control the agriculture sector and invade the public sector employment. It would only lead to economic crisis. The party secretary said the CPI(M) supported the Congress to defeat the BJP in Karnataka. But it appears the Congress has now forgotten it as capitalist forces were emerging strong in the State. The capitalist forces in urban areas in the State were unable to tolerate the guarantee schemes of the State government. They do not want the economic growth of poor people.

J. Balakrishna Shetty, who presided over the conference, said there was a need to strengthen the fight against communal forces in Dakshina Kannada.

Sunil Kumar Bajal, member of the State unit of the party, said many people continue to be deprived of housing, land, and sites in the district. Nothing was being done to address the issues of the poor, he said.

Published - November 17, 2024 09:38 pm IST

Related Topics

Mangalore / social conditions

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.