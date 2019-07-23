‘Common man, not government agencies, can bring about changes in society’

Changes in society can be brought about by the common man and not by government agencies, said Rev. Fr. Wilfred Rodrigues, parish priest of Infant Jesus Church, Bikarnakatte.

Launching the 33rd Shramadan of Ramakrishna Mission’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Mangaluru Phase 5 here on Sunday, Fr. Rodrigues said one should start motivating government agencies towards ensuring cleanliness. Institutions like Ramakrishna Mission are taking the lead and initiative in motivating the public to work for the right cause.

Abhiyan convener Swami Ekagamyanandaji said, “Volunteers of the abhiyan will create awareness among the residents and common people about dengue, malaria, and how to keep their areas clean and how to prevent these diseases. Already, a team of volunteers has been formed and they will visit houses, door-to-door and educate the common people.”

Volunteers went around after the flagging off ceremony to clean the area.

Three teams were formed under the guidance of Umanath Kotekar. Heaps of garbage near Kaikamba Overbridge were removed and the spot was cleaned by volunteers under Umakanth Suvarna and Damodar Bhat.

A second team of volunteers under Dilraj Alva cleaned the area near Nanthur Circle, removed heaps of garbage and cleared the drains. Aniruddh Nayak, Shivu Puttur, and other volunteers cleaned the area near the main entrance of Infant Jesus Church and levelled the ground.

Sudhir Noronha guided volunteers in removing heaps of garbage below Bikarnakatte flyover using an earthmover.

Overgrown weeds were removed from the road dividers and footpaths. Many old tyres were seen lying in a nearby garage which were removed, while the garage owner and workers were educated about right disposal of used tyres.

Volunteers of Ramakrishna Mission will carry out a campaign to educate residents about dengue and malaria which are spreading fast in the city.

They will visit Mulihithlu, Jeppu, Gujjarakere, and surrounding areas which have seen widespread dengue cases to undertake a door-to-door campaign.