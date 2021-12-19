Committee to study feasibility of upgrading College of Fisheries as autonomous institute

MANGALURU

It is now under Bidar-based KVAFSU

The State Government is now exploring the option of upgrading the College of Fisheries here as an autonomous institute of fisheries research and technology.

It has constituted an expert committee to submit it a report by analysing the pros and cons of carving the college from out of the Bidar-based Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University (KVAFSU) to set up the institute.

The seven-member committee is headed the Commissioner of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services. The Director of the Directorate of Fisheries is its member-secretary.

The members of the committee are the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, the Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat, the Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, the Registrar of University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru, and the Joint Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services.

The Government issued an order constituting the committee on December 1, 2021. The committee will have to submit its report within three weeks, the order said.

Earlier, stakeholders of the fisheries sector in the coastal belt had urged the Government to upgrade the more than a 50-year-old college as an independent university. They argued that marine fisheries contributed a major share in the fisheries sector. In such a scenario there is no point in keeping the college under the administrative control of the KVAFSU. If the college is made a university it would further help a large chunk of fishermen engaged in marine fisheries as the independent university can contribute more for research and development and it can impart skill training to fishermen to boost their economy.

Mangaluru City Corporation council had passed a resolution in August 2021 seeking university status to the college. An agenda tabled in the council mentioned that the college established at Yekkur in 1969 was the first of its kind in Southeast Asia. Initially, the college was affiliated to the UAS, Bengaluru. It was brought under the KVAFS in 2005. Both the universities have not given due importance and priority to the college, it said.

Meanwhile, on November 11, 2020, chairman of the Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation and president of Mangaluru Trawl Boat Fishermen’s Association Nitin Kumar and other stakeholders wrote to then Minister for Fisheries, Ports, and Inland Transport Kota Srinivas Poojary to prevail upon the Government to declare the college as a fisheries university. They urged the Government to declare the formation of the university on World Fishermen’s Day on November 21 itself. In a renewed appeal in this July, fishermen had launched a signature campaign pressing for their demand.