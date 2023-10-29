Committee formed to suggest ways for tackling cyber crime effectively, says Home Minister

October 29, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Sunday, October 29, that the government has formed a committee to suggest legal measures required to tackle cyber crime effectively by amending the Information Technology Act.

Talking to reporters in Mangaluru, Mr. Parameshwara said while traditional crime has come down in the last three months, there has been a drastic increase in white-collar crime, more so the cyber crime namely online job fraud, online stealing of money, hacking of websites and posting inflammatory, defamatory and fake posts on social media.

“There is no border for cyber crime. We need to bring in necessary changes in law to effectively tackle cyber crime,” he said. The committee has officials from both Home Department and Information Technology Department. “The committee has already started the work,” he said.

The Police Department has a good number of personnel and officers, who have deep knowledge in cyber investigation techniques. One such police team was investigating the Bitcoin case. Bengaluru has a good number of technical experts, whose services are taken for certain cyber crime investigation. The syllabus of training is being changed to give first-hand training on cyber investigation techniques to new recruits, he said.

Command centre

Mr. Parameshwara said a Command Control Centre will start functioning a month’s time in Benglauru from where activities of all the police stations will be monitored. He had sanctioned ₹134 crore for this centre during his earlier stint as Home Minister, Mr. Parameshwara said.

The police continues to show no tolerance to ‘moral policing’ and other activities which will disturb peace and harmony in society. “We will book all those persons, including legislators, who are behind activities promoting hatred,” he said. A case has been booked against persons, who had recently planted saffron flags on stalls in Mangaladevi temple Navaratri fair in Mangaluru, and their movements are being monitored.

The police in coastal Karnataka will continue their action against narcotic drugs and its abuse. Budgetary saction will be made for multidrug tests to detect consumption of MDMA and other narcotic drugs. Each test costs ₹750 and presently some private medical colleges were doing it for free for the police, he said.

